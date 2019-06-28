Mansfield teen attacked mum, son and cop

A boozed-up Mansfield teen assaulted a teenager and his mother and then spat at a police officer after a drinking session.

Dean Straw became involved in an altercation outside the woman's home and struck her son, in Clipstone, on May 17.

He later struggled with the woman before the pair fell over a garden wall.

He shouted abuse and spat at the the police officer.

Emma Cornell, mitigating, said Straw had behaved "greatly out of character" and was supported by his boss.

Probation officer Raqia Bano said he showed genuine remorse and wanted to apologise to his victims.

Straw, 19, of Greenway, Forest Town, admitted two counts of assault and one assault on an emergency worker, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

He received a 12 month community order, with 30 days of a thinking skills programme and 80 hours of unpaid work.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs, and compensation of £100 to his female victim, £50 to her son and £50 to the officer.

