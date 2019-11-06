Mansfield teen held at knife-point in car-jacking ordeal

A Mansfield teen who borrowed his ex's car to go to the shops was kidnapped by a gang and threatened at knife-point, a court heard.

Jordan Croft shouted upstairs to say he was popping out at 11.30pm, on June 3, but when he hadn't returned a few hours later, his ex-partner realised he had taken her Peugeot.

"He called her to say he was sorry about the taking the car," said prosecutor Donna Fawcett.

Croft explained that "three guys jumped into the car and held a knife to him," she said.

"They threatened to stab him and put him in the boot of the car. He said they had made him steal petrol.

"He was calling from Morrisons where he sprinted away from them and called the police.

"His ex-partner called the police to make sure he was telling the truth as he lied a lot during their relationship."

In police interview, Croft, who has no previous convictions, said he borrowed the car, "but it was only supposed to be a quick trip."

"He knew that she wouldn't consent and said - "I was going to return it, but then it got stolen," added Ms Fawcett.

Croft, who was unrepresented, said: "I am sorry. I know it was wrong. I wasn't thinking about other people."

He told the court he had recently started working in a charity warehouse, and that four people had been charged with kidnapping and possession of offensive weapons.

Croft, 19, of Park Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted taking a vehicle without the owner's consent, and driving without a licence or insurance, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

District judge Jonathan Taaffe said: "I have to say it is an incredible story, but it does seem to be backed up. It has led to charges against individuals. It was clearly an ordeal."

Croft was fined £500, with £85 costs and a £30 government surcharge, which he was ordered to pay back at the rate of £20 per week.

He was banned from driving for six months.

Read more of the latest cases from Mansfield Magistrates Court here.

