Mansfield woman burgled tanning salon and house

A Mansfield woman who burgled a tanning salon and a house on the same night will be sentenced at the crown court.

Carol Taylor broke into Indigo Sun, in the Oak Tree Centre, on Jubilee Way South, at 1.50am, on September 2, with a male accomplice, said prosecutor Neil Hollett.

"CCTV cameras showed them wandering around inside the salon, and the man attacked the safe with a large pick axe," he said.

When the area manager found out the alarm had been triggered, she was unable to contact the key-holder, so travelled from Leeds with her husband.

They arrived at 4.30am and her husband detained the man who broke in, Mr Hollett said.

Bank cards were discovered on him which led police to another burglary on Roston Close.

In interview, Taylor told police they both needed money and broke into the salon with a screwdriver

"She said it was a bit of a blur because she had taken sleeping tablets and amphetamine," Mr Hollett said.

After the first burglary she saw an open window and climbed through, taking a plastic bag which contained a Polish passport, bank cards and toiletries.

She gave the bank cards to her male accomplice, who was later caught outside the salon, and received 18 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, Mr Hollett added.

The court heard Taylor has two previous burglaries on her record, but one was committed before the "three strikes" rule was introduced.

Emma Cornell, mitigating, said Taylor denied taking the passport

"She explains it as a blip on her record," Ms Cornell said.

"She was last before the court six years ago. She had been trying to manage her drug use. She fully accepts still having a problem with heroin."

Taylor, 43, of Mappleton Drive, admitted burglary with intent to steal, dwelling burglary and theft, when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

Magistrates ruled the offences were so serious she should be sentenced at the crown court.

Taylor was given conditional bail to appear at Nottingham Crown Court, on November 29.

