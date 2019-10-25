Mansfield woman faces drink-drive trial

A Mansfield woman has been charged with a drink-driving offence, magistrates heard.

A Mansfield woman has been charged with a drink-driving offence, magistrates heard.

Maria Law, 63, of Walnut Tree Crescent, denied failing to provide a specimen for analysis, when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

The offence is alleged to have taken place on October 2.

She was granted unconditional bail until the trial on January 20.

You can read more of the latest cases from Mansfield here.