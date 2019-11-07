Mansfield woman found with drug syringe

A Mansfield woman was found with a syringe containing amphetamine during a drugs crackdown, a court heard.

Sally Brentnall was indicated by a sniffer dog on the market place on October 11, said prosecutor Daniel Church.

"When they asked her if she had taken any drugs she said she smoked mamba earlier in the day," he said.

She showed officers a syringe containing amphetamine and paraphernalia for smoking crack cocaine.

The court heard she has 17 previous convictions, for 43 offences, nine of which are drug-related, but there was a gap in her offending between 2014 and August 2019, when she received a conditional discharge for failing to attend follow-up drug tests.

The possession charge put her in breach of a conditional discharge, imposed on October 22, for 12 months for two counts of failing to surrender and two counts of failing to attend a drugs test.

Tim Haines, mitigating, said Brentnall faced "various difficulties" and had no fixed address.

Brentnall, 41, care of Houfton Road, Ravensdale, admitted possession of the drug, and breaching the conditional discharge, at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

She was fined £80, with £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

