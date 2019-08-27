Masked robber who brandished knife at Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire shop staff jailed

A 27-year-old man has been jailed following a spate of masked armed robberies in Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire.

Jordon Hayter, of Seymour Road in Eastwood, has been sentenced to five years in prison following two robberies, an attempted robbery and being in possession of a bladed article for each.

Jordan Hayter was jailed for five years.

The first incident happened on evening of July 9 2019 where a masked Hayter entered McColls in Eastwood brandishing a knife, and robbed staff of cash from the till.

The following morning he then entered the One Stop Shop on Charlotte Street in Ilkeston and threatened staff with a knife, robbing them too of cash.

He then entered Johnsons Newsagents on Nottingham Road in Eastwood, again wearing a mask and armed with a knife, but left without taking anything after being confronted by the shop keeper.

Officers from Nottinghamshire working in conjunction with Derbyshire officers identified Hayter after investigating local CCTV and he was arrested on the evening of July 10 2019.

DC Colin Jones, who led the investigatio, said: "We are pleased with the result and we hope that it gives the victims some comfort that Hayter is now behind bars.

"I'd also like to praise the officers who made the quick arrest following the incident."

