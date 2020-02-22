Meet the adorable new police dog helping Nottinghamshire Police fight drug crime

Meet the cutest trainee recruit to Nottinghamshire Police – four-legged officer Cooper.

Two-year-old cocker spaniel Cooper has been welcomed to the force after passing his training and licensing.

The ‘energetic and interested’ pup joined the force in front of his previous family and members of Nottinghamshire Police Dog Section on Thursday (February 20), and will specialise in finding drugs, cash and firearms.

Cooper and his family have been working with the force on this new career after realising his energy and interests needed further challenges to keep him occupied.

Cooper’s family contacted the force’s dog section and Cooper was put on a trial day. As a result of this, the dog section recognised Cooper’s talents and he was assessed by a specialist trainer.

Inspector Graham Clarke, of Nottinghamshire Police’s Dog Section, said: “This is a wonderful story where Cooper, who had been bought as a pet dog, was simply a bit too energetic in the family environment.

“We are grateful to Miss Howarth and Mr Hinton for gifting Cooper to us and we are delighted that he has successfully completed his course. We look forward to his successes as a search dog.”

Lisa Howarth, from Mapperley, who is Cooper’s previous owner, said: “Cooper is the most wonderful dog and we couldn’t be happier to be here with him and his new family and colleagues celebrating his achievements.

“It has been the most heart-breaking time for us letting him go from the family home to be with his police family. We spent the best part of a year making this decision, but ultimately for a dog with so much drive and talent it has been the best option for him and he is clearly thriving.

“Despite taking him on an-hour-and-a-half long walks every day and getting plenty of play, he was still so energetic and was clearly craving something more, which unfortunately we couldn’t give him also having a young family to care for.

“We still absolutely love him to bits and we all talk about him every day. We’re very lucky to still be able to keep in touch with him.”