Men arrested after aggravated burglary at Eastwood home

Two men have been arrested after an aggravated burglary at a house in Eastwood

The occupants of the house were present while two men, believed to be armed with baseball bats, broke into the property and stole designer clothing.

A van and a car were also damaged outside the house in Seymour Road at around 6.50pm on Saturday.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesperson said: "Officers were quickly on the scene and arrested two men, aged 36 and 26, on suspicion of aggravated burglary.

"They are currently being questioned by police in connection with the incident.

"Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any information, should contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 747 of November 9, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."