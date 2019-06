Two men have been arrested after an 87-year-old woman was robed in her home in Nuthall

The victim suffered injuries to her arm and leg and was left shaken when two men forced their way into the property in Drummond Drive after knocking on the door at around 5.50pm last Tuesday. Money was stolen from a bedroom.

Two men, aged 25 and 24, are currently being questioned on suspicion of robbery in connection with the incident.