Milk van and car keys stolen in 'linked' spate of incidents in Eastwood- can you help?

Officers are appealing for information and witnesses following three incidents in Eastwood on Tuesday, September 24.

The first incident happened at around 9.45pm at The Island in Eastwood where there was an attempt theft of car keys.

Police appeal in Eastwood.

The second incident happened at Essex Street in Eastwood at 10.50pm where a milk van was stolen.

A man wearing a black hoody pushed the driver of the vehicle against the wall and stole the van.

The third incident happened at around 11.15pm where there was an attempt theft a car from Alexandra Street in Eastwood.

It's believed all three incidents are linked.

A man has been described as white, early 20s, slim build, blonde hair and wearing all black- it is thought he could be involved.

If you have any information call police on 101 quoting incident number 967, 931 and 975 of 24 September 2019.

