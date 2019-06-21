Missing Eastwood teenager found Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... A teenager reported missing from Eastwood has been found. Morgan Bowler, aged 13, was reported missing from the Eastwood area at about 3pm on Wednesday (June 19). Have you seen Morgan? But Nottinghamshire Police said he had now been located. Officers thanked everyone who shared the appeal to find him. Knife-wielding man 'with hood around face' burgles Notts shop