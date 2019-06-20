Missing Notts mum and daughter found safe

Detectives searching for an Aspley mother and her six-year old daughter have confirmed that the pair have now been found safe.

Nottinghamshire Police launched an investigation to find Charlene and Truly Parr when concerns were raised for their welfare, after family reported not having heard from the pair since around 3.30pm on Wednesday (June 19).

The mother and daughter have been found.

The investigation was scaled-down just after 1pm on Thursday 20 June after both were confirmed as having been located.

Detective Chief Inspector Hayley Williams from Nottinghamshire Police, who has overseen the investigation, said: “Our officers have worked tirelessly on this case since concerns were first raised for the pair’s welfare and I am delighted to confirm that both Charlene and Truly have been located safely.

“We would like to thank members of the public for their support during this investigation, both for the calls they have made to report sightings of the pair and for their help in sharing our appeals to find them on social media.”