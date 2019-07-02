Mum's horror after son slashed down his face during daylight robbery in Eastwood

Police are hunting a man who slashed a schoolboy down the face and stole his mobile phone in broad daylight.

The 15-year-old victim was still wearing his school uniform while walking his dog on Linwood Crescent in Eastwood when he was attacked on Monday.

The boy was left injured in the incident, according to police.

The attacker came up behind the teenager and held a knife to his face at around 4.20pm before demanding he handover his possessions.

A cut has been left on the victim's face but no permanent physical damage is thought to have been caused.

The victim's mother, who does not want to be identified, told Nottinghamshire Live: "It is unacceptable for this to happen to any human being let alone a child who will have to cope with the emotional scars it has left.

"We all need to be vigilant and keep each other safe because anything can happen at any time of the day.

"If anyone saw anything please help us catch this person."

Police rushed to the scene after the incident was reported.

A spokesperson for Nottinghamshire Police said: "Officers from Nottinghamshire Police were called just after 4.30pm yesterday to reports of a robbery on Linwood Crescent in Eastwood.

"A boy was robbed with a bladed article and was injured in the incident. An iPhone 6 was taken.

"Anyone who saw the incident should call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident 644 of July 1."