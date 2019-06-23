Murder investigation launched after man dies following Long Eaton fire

Detectives have launched a murder investigation after a man died following a fire at a flat in Lynden Avenue, Long Eaton yesterday.

Officers were called to reports of a fire in which someone was trapped at 5.40am yesterday (June 22).

Police, the fire and rescue service and the ambulance service all attended and a man was taken to hospital with burn injuries. He sadly later passed away in hospital.

A 54-year-old woman and a 51-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of murder and detectives are confident that this is an isolated incident.

A scene remains in place whilst the investigation continues.

Anyone who was in the area yesterday morning and noticed anything suspicious, or who has CCTV installed nearby, is asked to contact us quoting reference number 184 of June 22.