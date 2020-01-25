Nottinghamshire boy, 15, faces consequences of role in violent robbery as mum ordered to pay £3,000

A 15-year-boy is facing the consequences of his actions after pleading guilty to the violent robbery of a man in Nottinghamshire.

The boy, who can't be named for legal reasons, was handed a 12-month referral order, including a curfew requirement, and his mother must now pay £3,000 in compensation to his victim who suffered a broken cheekbone and chipped teeth in Kimberley.

The boy cannot be named for legal reasons.

The judge also ordered for £900 to be paid to the victim for his stolen mobile phone and £85 to be paid towards court costs.

The boy, who appeared at Nottingham Youth Court on Wednesday (22 January), was caught after Nottinghamshire Police issued a CCTV appeal on Facebook.

He was recognised from the description of one of the two offenders.

The victim, a man aged his early 20s, had got off a bus and was walking home with his headphones on when he was attacked from behind by two youths.

One of the youths demanded for the victim to hand over his phone and rucksack before the assault started.

The victim ran off but was followed by the attackers who caught up with him. One of them grabbed the victim by the coat and threw him to the floor.

He was then kneed to the face and struck further in the face before the offenders stole his rucksack, phone and his headphones.

Speaking after the sentencing Detective Constable Nathan Fagan, from Nottinghamshire Police's dedicated Robbery Team, said: "This sentencing sends a clear message that we will take robust action against anyone who commits robberies in our county, whether they are juveniles or adults.

"Nottinghamshire Police treats robberies extremely seriously and we have a dedicated Robbery Team which is continuing to target offenders.

"This was a brutal attack and this boy now faces the serious consequences of his actions.

"He was told by the judge that he could still be sent into custody if he defies the court order and he has also been banned from returning to Kimberley as part of his sentence.

"His mother is now also facing having to pay a substantial amount of compensation to the victim as a result of his actions."