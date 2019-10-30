Nottinghamshire Police arrest two men on suspicion of attempted murder

Officers from Nottinghamshire Police have arrested two men on suspicion of attempted murder after acting on information from Lincolnshire Police.

A call from Lincolnshire Police told Nottinghamshire officers about two men travelling by car into the county just before 3pm yesterday, Tuesday.

READ MORE: Warsop care home hosting free Christmas dinner for people who may be lonely



The car was spotted by Lincolnshire’s armed response vehicles, who were then joined in the pursuit by Nottinghamshire armed response vehicles and dog units.

The car was stopped on the A1 near Tuxford. Two men were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, in connection with an incident in Hounslow on Monday.

READ MORE:Mansfield paedophile jailed for 30 years for abusing five boys



Chief Inspector Chris Sullivan, who oversaw the operation, said: “We work closely with all of our bordering forces and indeed with forces across the country. We acted quickly on the information shared with us in this case and we will continue to foster good relationships with our colleagues in other forces.”