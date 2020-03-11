Nottinghamshire Police deployed a drone to tackle off-road motorcycle 'nuisance' in Watnall

Nottinghamshire Police are tackling off-road ‘motorcycle nuisance’ in Watnall with the help of drones.

Nottinghamshire Police deployed a drone on Saturday, March 7, at Narrow Lane Watnall to tackle off-road motorcycle nuisance in the area as part of an ongoing police operation.

Officers from the police off-road motorbike team, beat team and drone team joined forces and the drone was deployed on several occasions throughout the day to search for off-roaders but no motorbikes were found to be in the area.

Police have been receiving a high number of calls regarding registered and unregistered off-road motorbikes riding illegaly and causing danger and nuisance to members of the public on roads and at off-road locations in the area.

A number of Nottinghamshire officers have been trained as drone pilots for our new drone team which commenced operations in January this year.

The drones are a Blue Light collaboration between Nottinghamshire Police and Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service used to assist both agencies in a number of vital tasks.

The drone used was a DJI Matrice 210 V2 with a Z30 camera, which has 180 x zoom on it.

Police Sergeant Andrew Browning, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We worked with our drone team as part of a wider operation to tackle off-road motor vehicle crime in Watnall.

“We have seen an increase in the number of calls regarding registered and unregistered off-road motorbikes riding illegally and causing danger and nuisance to members of the public on roads and at off-road locations in the area.

“While no motorbikes were recovered as part of the operation, it was a great opportunity for us to utilise the technology at our disposal and it will be fantastic to use the drones in the future.

“If you have a concern about vehicle crime in your area, please do not hesitate to contact us on 101 or 999 in an emergency.

“We are committed to protecting the safety of our communities and pursuing anyone who threatens or disrupts that safety.”

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.