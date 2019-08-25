Nottinghamshire police releases the latest mobile speed camera locations for motorists

Nottinghanshire police and the Nottinghamshire Safety Camera Partnership has released the latest list of mobile speed camera locations for motorists.

The following list, published each week by the Nottinghamshire Safety Camera Partnership, shows where mobile speed cameras and their crews will be working to tackle speeding motorists and reduce casualties as a result of road traffic collisions.

The locations for the week commencing August 26 are:

B6018 Sutton Rd, Kirkby in Ashfield;

B6023 Mansfield Rd, Sutton in Ashfield;

A6117 Old Milll Lane, Mansfield;

B6014 Mansfield Rd, Skegby, Notts;

Eakring Road, Mansfield;

A60 Carlton in Lindrick/Costhorpe;

B6040 Retford Rd, Worksop 40 limit section;

A631 Gringley to Beckingham (Nr Mutton Lane);

A616 Ollerton Rd, Caunton;

A60, Spion Kop, Notts;

A52 (T) Clifton Boulevard, Nottingham (40mph area);

A610 Alfreton Rd, Nottingham;

Beechdale Rd/Hollington Rd/Wigman Rd, Nottingham;

B6004 Strelley Rd/Broxtowe Lane/ Stockhill Lane;

A6002, Bilborough Road, Nottingham;

Glaisedale Drive, Bilborough, Nottingham;

A6211 Arnold Lane, Gedling;

Shelford Road, Radcliffe on Trent;

A612 Burton Joyce, Notts;

Clifton Road, Ruddington.

Mobile speed cameras may also be in operation at additional sites on an ad-hoc basis during the week as the partnership reacts to recent complaints about speeding or sites that have been identified as emerging location for road casualties.