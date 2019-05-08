Nottinghamshire Police to get £1.5million to tackle 'serious violence'

Nottinghamshire Police have been given more than £1.5million from the government to help tackle 'serious violence'.

The Home Secretary Sajid Javid announced that £12.4 million of the Serious Violence Fund will be distributed to 18 forces dealing with high levels of violent crime, including £1.54million for Nottinghamshire Police.

Inspector Donna Lowton, Nottinghamshire Police lead on knife crime, at the knife amnesty earlier this year.

It comes just days after an altercation involving a knife outside a Nottingham nightclub and reports that a teenager was attacked "with a Stanley knife" by a group of men in Mansfield before being "punched and kicked".

More than £51 million was announced for the forces before Easter for additional officer deployments, improved intelligence, and short-term operational actions such as targeting habitual knife carriers.

Nottinghamshire Police was also the first police force outside of London to create a 'knife crime task force', as well as organising two separate knife amnesties in the last nine months.

Mr Javid said: “I’ve been doing everything in my power to ensure we have the strongest possible response to tackle violent crime - and law enforcement plays a key role in this.

“This money means forces can take urgent action, including more officers on duty in the worst affected areas.

“It takes a collective effort to tackle violent crime and I’ll continue to work closely with police and partners to end this senseless bloodshed.”

The announcement comes ahead of the first meeting of a new ministerial taskforce on serious youth violence, chaired by the Prime Minister, in Downing Street today.

Nottinghamshire Police are one of 18 police forces to receive more than £1million from the fund, with the Home Office supplying the Metropolitan Police more than £20million and neighbouring Leicestershire Police more than £1.4million.