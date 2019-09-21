Nottinghamshire Police visited the homes of three people "at risk" of becoming involved in knife crime

Nottinghamshire Police visited the homes of people who have been placed on the knife crime risk register because of intelligence about either being in possession of a weapon or being a potential victim of knife crime.

Sergeant Tony Hall, who carried out the visits, said: "The aim is to put them on notice and tell them they are on the register and that we believe they are at significant risk of being involved in knife crime and it is an attempt to work with them to try to reduce that risk.

Police made visits to the homes of three individuals "at risk" of becoming involved in knife crime

"We can give them advice and refer them to partners or charities for support - and if we can reduce the risk they can come off the register and we can manage somebody else.

"Some people engage with us and some don't but we keep trying."

The visits, which took place in Bilsthorpe and the Trent villages of Sherwood, are routinely carried out by Neighbourhood Policing officers across the force throughout the year.

However, this week the Force is highlighting some of the work it does to tackle knife crime during Operation Sceptre, a week-long campaign on knife crime including an amnesty.

Sherwood officers also visited several addresses where information has been passed to the police concerning possible weapons.

Sergeant Hall added: "When information is passed to the police the public can be assured this information will be acted upon. No weapons were recovered but advice was given about the possible catastrophic consequences of carrying knives."