Nottinghamshire Police vow more patrols across county after four 'stabbings' in four days

Nottinghamshire Police has vowed to increase "reassurance patrols" in Mansfield, Bulwell, Newark and Nottingham after four separate stabbing incidents in as many days.

Eighteen-year-old Liam Peters, also known as Liam Gray, was fatally stabbed at a property in Mansfield on August 1 in the first of the four incidents, which also saw 37-year-old Daniel Mock killed in Bulwell a day later on August 2.

Gladstone Street, Mansfield, where Liam Peters (Gray) was killed.

A man was also "stabbed in the genital area" at the Riverside Festival in Nottingham on Saturday, August 3, while Nottinghamshire Police continue to investigate a stabbing in Newark on August 4.

In light of the four stabbings Nottinghamshire Police's knife crime leader, Chief Inspector Donna Lawson, has reassured residents that each incident is being treated "extremely seriously".

She said: "Officers continue to investigate the knife crime incidents that occurred across Nottinghamshire the past week. Every violent crime is treated extremely seriously by Nottinghamshire Police.

"We have made arrests and charges in connection with the fatal murders in Bulwell and Mansfield, made an arrest at the Riverside Festival last weekend and we are appealing for information following an incident in Newark.

"The force has increased reassurance patrols in those areas and if anyone has any concerns we'd encourage them to speak to your neighbourhood officers.

"We've had a large amount of officers on all incidents and each investigation is at a different stage currently.

"The force has a number ways of tackling knife-crime, including more funding, a knife crime team and dedicated officers in schools.

"Nottinghamshire Police has recently (July 2019) been given an extra £1.54m by the Home Office to be spent on knife crime enforcement.

"We also have a dedicated knife crime team, a group of officers who are intelligence-led and have a positive outcome rate of over 60 per cent with stop and search activity.

"The force also continues to work with youth workers to help to stop violence among 14-19-year-olds, have dedicated police officers working in schools across Nottinghamshire to educate students and we work closely with community projects to engage with young people at risk."

A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with the murder of Liam Peters and will appear at Nottingham Crown Court for trial in January 2020.

44-year-old Shane Seymour, of Spruce Gardens, has been charged with the murder of Daniel Mock in Bulwell, and will appear at Nottingham Crown Court later this year.