Nottinghamshire residents warned after rise in cold callers

Nottinghamshire residents are being warned after a rise in cold callers.

Nottinghamshire County Council Trading Standards Service said it has received an 'unusually large number' of reports in recent days concerning bogus property and garden services.

A Nottinghamshire County Council spokesperson said: "We believe this may be linked to the recent unseasonable weather. Residents are being cold called either at the door or by telephone by people offering to repair their property or carry out gardening work.

"Callers are targeting the elderly and adults at risk but may call on anyone.

"Trading Standards recommend that you never agree to work being carried out by someone who cold calls, either by phone or at the door."

If you are considering having work carried out on your property make sure that you get three quotes from reputable traders.

To find local traders who have been approved by Nottinghamshire County Council Trading Standards visit www.checkatrade.com