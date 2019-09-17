Nottinghamshire school children learn from police about the dangers of knife crime

School children from across the Hucknall and Eastwood areas have been learning from Nottinghamshire Police about the dangers of knife crime.

Youngsters aged 10 to 11 from Hawthorne Primary School, Bestwood Village, and Brookhill Leys Primary School, Eastwood, visited the Safety Zone event at the National Water Sports Centre, Holme Pierrepont to learn from the officers.

They had an interactive session with Nottinghamshire Police's Schools and Early Intervention Officers, watched an educational video of a young person's first-hand experience of knife crime, and tried out a "knife arch" and "knife wand" which are used by officers to detect weapons.

The Safety Zone event, which also features inputs on other safety issues from partner agencies, is being held over the next two weeks and the first day, September 16, coincided with the start of Operation Sceptre, a week of action on knife crime, including a knife amnesty.

Karen Dalby, Schools and Early Intervention Officer Coordinator for Nottinghamshire Police, said: "The reason we do this is to give young people the information to make better choices and also to not be afraid to report things if they see or hear something.

"We did a survey and young people told us they were afraid of knife crime but didn't know how to report it, so we are reassuring them about the work Nottinghamshire Police and partners do to tackle knife crime and also making them aware of the Fearless website, where they can report knife crime anonymously online."

One of the youngsters who took part in the Safety Zone workshop, 10-year-old James, of Hawthorne Primary School, said he was previously "a bit scared" of knife crime.

He said: "Now I know more so I know what to expect and I'm prepared if it ever happens.

"It's a bit stupid to get involved in knife crime because you are quite young and you've got the rest of your life ahead of you - what's the point?"

Fellow pupil Harry, 11, said: "I think it is daft to carry a knife because there's no need to carry them."

Operation Sceptre runs until midnight on Sunday, September 22. Nottinghamshire Police will be showcasing some of the work that goes on all year round during the national week of action.

People are also being urged to dispose of unwanted knives at one of 25 knife amnesty bin locations across the county, including at police stations and partner agency receptions.