Notts man to appear in court in 'child abduction' case

A man is due to appear in court in Nottingham charged with child abduction, possession of a firearm with intent to commit a crime, false imprisonment, threats to kill and aggravated burglary.

The man was arrested in Madrid, Spain before being extradited back to the UK. He has been remanded in custody to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court today (August 9).

Nottingham Crown Court.

A woman appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on August 3 charged with child abduction, possession of a firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence, false imprisonment and aggravated burglary.

She was remanded in custody to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on September 2.

It comes after officers were called to a house in Nottingham after being made aware of concerns for the welfare of a child on August 1. The child is now safe.