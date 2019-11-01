Notts Police celebrates Black History Month by recognising BAME achievements

People in Nottinghamshire's black and minority ethnic [BAME] community have been recognised by Nottinghamshire Police as part of Black History Month.

The force, along with the police and crime commissioner, jointly sponsored this year's Black Achievers Awards - where people were recognised for their achievements within the BAME community.

Celebrating Black History Month with Nottinghamshire Police.

Nottinghamshire Police also updated the 500-strong audience in regards to ongoing efforts to break down barriers and improve relationships between the police and the community.

Paddy Tipping, police and crime commissior, said: "Promoting and celebrating the success of the BAME community in Nottinghamshire will help to create a better understanding amongst the wider community of BAME communities and their positive contributions.

"This is an important element in the building of strong, proud and safe communities."

The force also held a Black History event at Djanogly School in Hyson Green, where community groups, speakers and organisations saw performances of spoken word poetry, traditional African dancing and powerful speeches.

This was organised by the force engagement officer Romel Davies and focused on youth engagement.

The final event of the month, on October 31, saw staff and officers arrive at force headquarters to dance to Afrobeats, eat Caribbean and African food and experience West Indian culture.

The force has also held recruitment events in October, which links to the upcoming recruitment as part of the government's Operation Uplift programme.

The force has two upcoming recruitment information sessions both at Nottingham City Council, the Old Market Square, Nottingham.

Both events will take place at 6-8pm on November 6 and November 14, 2019.

To register to attend the first event visit: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/nottinghamshire-police-recruitment-information-session-tickets-78340702149

To register the second event visit: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/nottinghamshire-police-recruitment-information-session-tickets-78346156463

Individuals must attend one of these information sessions in order to be sent the application form.

A spokesman added: "Nottinghamshire Police has a strong commitment to equality and diversity both within the organisation and in the service we provide.

"We aim to employ a representative workforce that reflects the diverse communities we serve."