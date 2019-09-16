Notts Police investigate after items stolen from car in Watnall

Residents in the Eastwood and Kimberley areas have been warned about a series of car thefts in Watnall.

Nottinghamshire Police were called to Corbiere Avenue on September 16 after reports that a car had been broken into overnight, with an iPhone and two pairs of sunglasses taken from within.

Corbiere Avenue, Watnall.

Officers have urged the public to be vigilant and to report anything they see to the non emergency number.

A spokesman said: "Overnight on September 15 to 16, a vehicle on Corbiere Avenue was entered.

"Two pairs of sunglasses and an iPhone were taken from within.

"Do you have CCTV that may have captured the incident?

"If you have any information about this incident please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 656-15092019."