Ollerton man's assault on ex-wife and her new partner nearly put him behind bars

An Ollerton man who assaulted his ex-wife and her new partner when they visited his home was told he came "very close to custody".

Wayne Bamford tried to get to her new partner as he sat behind the wheel of a silver Kia Ceed, parked on Breck Bank Crescent, on January 13.

He pushed his ex-wife into a fence when she tried to intervene, and threw punches, one of which caught her on the cheek, said prosecutor Robert Carr.

He then kicked the driver's door shut on the new partner's head, causing £1,000 of damage to the car.

Bamford's victims were left with pain, swelling and reddening.

The court heard his ex-wife ended their 13-year marriage because she suffered domestic violence, for which Bamford had served prison sentences.

In a victim impact statement, she said: "I ended my marriage when I decided he had hit me for the final time. Since our seperation I have regained confidence."

She said the incident had "left me feeling afraid", adding: "I am scared that Wayne will turn up at my address and breach his bail conditions."

At one point, she even considered dropping the charges, she said.

Probation officer Raqia Bano said: "He says his ex-wife lashed out at him, but denies intentionally hitting her.

"He claims he acted in self-defence because the new partner had a weapon, but was unable to describe what it was.

"He demonstrated some regret and remorse. It is clear he has used violence in a domestic situation."

Bamford, 35, admitted the assaults and criminal damage, on the day of a trial, on May 2.

When he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday, the self-employed steel sub-contractor said: "I will lose everything if I go to prison."

He was given a two-year community order, with 30 sessions of a "building better relationships" programme, ten rehabilitation days, and 150 hours of unpaid work.

He was ordered to pay £200 compensation to his ex-wife and £50 to her new partner, and £300 towards the repair costs of the car. He must also pay £300 towards the cost of his trial and an £85 government surcharge.

Bamford was also banned from contacting them for two years with restraining orders.

Read more court cases here.