Papplewick man jailed for burglaries in Nuthall and Brinsley

A burglar who struck at homes in Nuthall and Brinsley has been locked up for four years and seven months.

Mark Bentley, 42, pleaded guilty to burgling a property on Nottingham Road, Nuthall, on April 22, 2018, and another on Cordy Lane, Brinsley, on April, 28, 2018.

Mark Bentley

Bentley, of Main Street, Papplewick, was jailed when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing.

During the Nuthall break-in Bentley stole car keys before driving off in the victim’s car which he’d loaded up with other stolen items including a large amount of jewellery, electricals and household goods.

Officers stopped Bentley in the stolen car on May 11, 2018 and he was arrested.

A second person, 33-year-old Amy Hayes, of Goodall Crescent, Hucknall, was also in the vehicle and was subsequently arrested and charged with taking a conveyance without consent and receiving stolen goods.

Amy Hayes

She was handed a 12-month prison sentence when she appeared at Nottingham Crown Court after pleading guilty to handling stolen goods.

Speaking after Bentley’s sentencing PC Tim Townsend, of Nottinghamshire Police’s City Burglary Team, said: "Burglary is a deeply upsetting and invasive crime which can have a long-lasting impact on victims.

"I’m pleased that Bentley and Hayes are now locked up and I hope this brings some comfort to their victims.

"Burglary is a priority for Nottinghamshire Police. We now have two burglary teams committed to tackling and reducing burglary in the city and county.

"We won’t tolerate people committing burglaries and we will continue to do everything in our power to catch burglary offenders and bring them to justice."