Police appeal for help after attempted street robbery in Eastwood

Nottinghamshire Police officers are appealing for information and witnesses following an attempted robbery in Eastwood.

At around 6pm on Monday, October 14, a man attempted to rob a chain from around a woman's neck on Nottingham Road.

A police spokesperson said: "The jewellery wasn't stolen and she suffered minor injuries to her neck. Officers are keen to speak to a man in connection with the incident.

"He has been described as white, in his 30s, very slim build, around 6ft tall, with sunken eyes, wearing a dark coloured Parker-style coat with a hood."

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident number 759 of October 14, 2019.