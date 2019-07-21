Police appeal for information after fire at Brinsley beauty clinic

Nottinghamshire Police has issued an appeal for help as officers investigate a fire at a Brinsley business last month.

The blaze gutted OMG Beauty and Pain Relief Clinic, on Church Lane, in the early hours of Saturday, June 29.

The clinic's entire stock was destroyed, and the situation has left staff temporarily out of work.

A police spokesman said: "Officers are keen to trace a person dressed in dark clothing and a hooded top, who was seen cycling away from the area towards Underwood."

If you have any information which could help officers' enquiries, call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 158 of June 29, 2019.