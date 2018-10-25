Police appeal to trace witnesses to Kimberley assault- including ‘slim, blonde woman’

Did you intervene during an assault at a pub in Kimberley?

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed an assault at a Kimberley pub, particularly a ‘slim, blonde woman’ who helped the victim, to come forward.

Between 12.30am and 12.45am on Sunday, September 16 a 40-year-old man was attacked outside The Gate Inn pub, Kimberley.

He was knocked to the ground infront of the pub.

The victim was in hospital for a few days and is now recovering from his facial injuries.

Officers believe that a blonde woman intervened and then carried on walking along Nottingham Road with a man.

A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of GBH and is currently on bail; however detectives are urging anyone that witnesses the attack to pass on any information. There were several vehicles and taxis in the area at the time, were you in one of them?

If you have any information, call 101, quoting occurrence number 18*442744.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.