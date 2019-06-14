Police concerned about missing Bulwell teenager

Nottinghamshire Police are growing concerned for the safety of missing Bulwell teenager Dillon Stone.

Officers are concerned for his safety after he was reported missing from the Bulwell area at around 6.30pm on Tuesday, June 11.

Have you seen Dillon Stone?

Dillon is described as white, of medium build and is around 5ft 8ins tall. He is described as having short cropped mousey brown hair and was last seen wearing a dark coloured tracksuit black Nike Puffa jacket and carrying a green camouflage rucksack.

If you have seen Dillon or have any information about his whereabouts, please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 750 of June 11, 2019.