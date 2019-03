Police have found crack cocaine and heroin worth about £700 at a property in Cotmanhay.

Ilkeston Police Safer Neighbourhood Team has said that two people have been arrested on the suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug.

The drugs recovered.

A police spokesman said: "On Wednesday, March 27, police followed up community intelligence and enforced on a house in Cotmanhay."

They were arrested at an address on Rodney Way, Cotmanhay.

Drugs found.