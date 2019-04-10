Police growing concerned for missing Mansfield man

Nottinghamshire Police officers are growing concerned for the safety of Matt Naxwell after he was reported missing from Mansfield at 5.30pm on yesterday, April 9.

Matt is described as slim build, wearing a black cap, dark blue joggers, mustard yellow trainers and a black bomber jacket and around is 6ft tall.

Matt Maxwell.

If you have seen Matt or have any information about where he might be, please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 849 of April 9, 2019.

