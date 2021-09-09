Police hunt for man after robbery at Selston service station

Do you recognise this man?

It was reported a man walked up to the counter of the Total Service Station in Nottingham Road, Selston, and intimidated a staff member into giving him money.

No-one was hurt during the incident.

The suspect is described as white, around 30-years-old, 5ft 8ins tall and of skinny build.

The robbery happened at around 8.45pm on 22 August.

Detective Sergeant David Prest, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This incident has left the victim incredibly shaken and we are currently pursuing a number of lines of enquiry to find the person responsible for this distressing crime.

“The force will always investigate reports of robbery and these are treated very seriously.

“We continue to strive to put suspects before the courts and seek justice for victims.

“As part of our ongoing enquiries we would like to hear from anyone who recognises the man pictured as we believe he may be able to help us with our investigation into this matter.”

Anyone with information or who recognises the man pictured is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 748 of 22 August 2021.