Police invite residents to air their concerns at beat surgery in Watnall

The police beat surgery will be held on Main Road, Watnall, opposite The Royal Oak public house.

Officers from your local beat team will be available from 7pm to 8pm tonight (Tuesday, September 14).

Beat surgeries are aimed at providing the local community the opportunity to speak to your local beat officers about any concerns you may have about crime and antisocial behaviour in your area.

However, should you have any concerns and feel that you would like to speak to the police in confidence, they can be contacted on 101.