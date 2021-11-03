Police invite residents to share their concerns at beat surgery in Nuthall

The police beat surgery will be held on Mornington Crescent in Nuthall, outside the Spar shop.

Officers from your local beat team will be available from 7pm tonight (Wednesday, November 3).

Beat surgeries are aimed at providing the local community the opportunity to speak to your local beat officers about any concerns you may have about crime and antisocial behaviour in your area.

However, should you have any concerns and feel that you would like to speak to the police in confidence, they can be contacted on 101.