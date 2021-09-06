Police issue warning after pedestrian seriously injured in Derbyshire car meet crash

The incident happened at the MFN venue near Shipley Gate in the Amber Valley, and left a pedestrian in hospital.

Police say that their injuries are serious, but not life threatening.

The pedestrian was injured in the "serious crash" involving a car on Sunday night, the force's road policing unit wrote on Twitter.

The incident left one person seriously injured. Photo: Derbyshire Police

Derbyshire Police added : “Folks, these meets are not somewhere to bring your children/families.

“They continue to be proliferated by irresponsible unskilled drivers.”

Video footage of the incident is understood to have been circulated on social media, but police have asked that the clip is not published or re-shared.

The roads unit tweeted: "Please either call 101 or send us a DM via @DerPolContact. Incident 896-050921 refers. You can also send us a message on Facebook via the main Derbyshire Constabulary page."