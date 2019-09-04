Police issue warning to car owners after catalytic converters were stolen in Eastwood

Nottinghamshire Police are warning drivers and residents to be vigilant after catalytic converters were stolen from two vehicles in Eastwood.

The thefts happened at Giltbrook Retail Park at around 3.50pm on Monday, September 2.

Giltbrook Retail Park

PC Nick Hemsley, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "These thefts happened within the space of minutes during the daytime, showing little regard for onlookers.

"Our enquiries into these thefts are ongoing and we're appealing for any witnesses to contact us on 101, quoting incident number 653 of September 2.

"I'd urge the public to remain vigilant and report incidents of catalytic converter theft, particularly where you see people acting suspiciously, jacking up or working under cars in public car parks or on public roads."

In order to minimise the chance of becoming a victim of catalytic converter theft the police have offered the following advice:

* If you can, park your vehicle in a locked garage when it is unattended.

* If it’s not possible to garage your vehicle, park it in a busy, well-lit area as close to your property as possible.

* Consider installing a Thatcham approved alarm to your vehicle. Ones that activate if your vehicle is lifted or tilted are particularly effective.

* Use a catalytic converter protection device or marking system.

Catalytic converters control and convert exhaust emissions from your vehicle into less toxic substances. If yours is stolen, you will know because your vehicle’s engine will sound different.

If you suspect your catalytic converter has been stolen, report it immediately by calling 101