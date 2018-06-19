Police warning of new scam involved unpaid EE bills

Police are warning people to be aware of a new scam involving mobile phone company EE.

Fake text messages, purporting to be from EE, are being sent to people claiming that they haven't paid a bill.

The link in the message leads to a phishing website desinged to steal your EE account log in details as well as personal and financial information.

Police said: "Don’t be tricked into giving a fraudster access to your personal or financial details. Never automatically click on a link or attachment in an unexpected email or text."