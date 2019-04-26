"Possessed" Sutton man attacked mum and brother

A "possessed" Sutton man kicked his mum in the stomach and showered his brother with glass when he smashed a kitchen window with a garden rake, a court heard.

Jake Davison punched a bathroom door before he smashed the window, cutting his brother's hand and stomach, at his mum's home in Bonser Gardens, on April 17.

Prosecutor Daniel Pietryka described how Davison then threatened to get a BB gun, and shoot his brother, before kicking his mum and spitting at her.

As he was being arrested, he swore, threatened and spat on the neck of a police officer.

Deborah Bell, mitigating, said Davison had gone for dinner, and ended up "in some sort of altercation", but couldn't remember much about it.

"He says he sometimes feels possessed when he is put in an emotional situation, and he over-reacts," she said.

"He has smoked cannabis since he was 13. I think that will have caused a lot of the issues, the paranoia, the anxiety, the aggression.

"When police arrived he was already on the ceiling, if I can use that expression. His mother and brother had to sit on him to restrain him.

"He continued to struggle and be violent. He didn't deliberately set out to assault the officer. He apologises for that."

Ms Bell said Davison's mother requested a six month restraining order, to keep him away from their home, but she still wants to maintain contact with him.

Davison, 23, of Westfield Lane, Mansfield, admitted three assaults, threatening behaviour and criminal damage when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on April 20.

On Friday, April 26, he received a 12 month community order, with a three month curfew from 8pm to 6am, which will be electronically monitored.

He was ordered to carry 31 days of a probation programme, and ten rehabilitation days.

He must pay the officer £100 in compensation, £85 costs and an £85 government surcharge.