£100,000 cannabis haul uncovered in Eastwood terraced home

Police officers were called to the two-bed property on Barber Street where they found 139 plants growing in two bedrooms, the living room and loft.

The grow was taken apart by Nottinghamshire Police’s cannabis dismantling team on Monday morning and the associated growing equipment was deactivated. The electricity to the property had been bypassed.

A police investigation into the drug set-up is ongoing.

Some of the plants uncovered in one of several rooms

Inspector Simon Riley, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The production and supply of illegal drugs blights our communities and we will continue to take action against anyone involved in drug dealing.

“As a result of this find somewhere in the region of £100,000 worth of cannabis has been taken out of the hands of dealers who often exploit vulnerable people to line their own pockets.

“I want to reassure people that we are continuing to work tirelessly to eradicate drugs from the streets as well as targeting dealers and doing everything we can to bring them to justice.

“We have had a number of previous successes in terms of enforcement around drug supply in the Broxtowe borough, which have resulted in arrests and seizures, and we remain determined to crack down on this type of crime.

The intricate electrics that had been bypassed to cultivate the cannabis

“Information from the community is vital in our efforts. I’d urge people to tell us about their concerns as it really does make a difference to disrupt organised crime and prevent the sale of illegal drugs in our communities.”

Police Constable Pete Gardiner said: “Targeting drug-related crime is a key priority for us.

“Because the trade of illegal drugs related crime has very serious consequences in our community not only for local people and residents but also putting people at risk by associated violent crimes.

“We would urge anyone with suspicions about properties in their area to make us aware and get in touch as soon as possible.”