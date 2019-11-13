Restraining order extended for Worksop man

A Worksop man who was banned from contacting his former partner after he was convicted of harassing her has been told the restraining order will be extended.

Mark White admitted harassing the woman with text messages and unwanted gifts between August 3, 2017, and October 6, 2017, said prosecutor Donna Fawcett.

A two-year restraining order was imposed after his conviction on November 29, 2017, and the court heard it runs out in a couple of weeks.

His former partner applied to extend the order and Mr White, 45, of Greenwood Close, appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

District judge Jonathan Taaffe extended the order by 12 months, but did not amend any of the conditions in it.

