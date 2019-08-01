Retford drink driver set for rehab was FOUR times over the limit

A Retford man who was nearly FOUR times over the drink-drive limit had already booked himself into an alcohol rehab unit that is due to start next week.

Dino Hall was breathalsysed after he got out of his white Vauxhall Astra van, on Church Street, Headon, just after midnight on June 30.

A test revealed he had 133 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath, when the legal limit is 35 mcgs.

The court heard he was jailed in 2009 for being drunk on an areoplane, and he received a community order, in April 2018, for assault and battery.

He told the court he was due to start a drink and drug rehabilitation course next week.

Chris Perry, mitigating, said Hall had served prison sentences in the past as a result of his dependency on drink.

"He referred himself to counselling with his GP and Change Grow Live before the offence happened," Mr Perry said. "He was taking positive action.

"He is a functioning alcoholic. There was no evidence of poor driving. His reaction times would have been slow and that means he would have been a risk on the road."

Hall, 30, of Wharncliffe Road, admitted drink driving, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

He received a 12 month community order, with five rehabilitation days, and a six month alcohol rehabilitation programme.

He was banned for 32 months, but was offered a drink-driver's rehabilitation course, which will cut the disqualification by 143 days if he completes it by May 2021.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £90 government surcharge.

For more of the latest cases from Mansfield Magistrates Court click here.