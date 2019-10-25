Retford man charged with rape

A Retford man has been charged with rape and sexual communication with an underage girl.

Paul Button, 53, of Crossways, was charged at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

It is alleged the offences were committed between March 25 and October 24.

Because the offences are indictable only, they must be heard at crown court.

He was remanded in custody until November 22, when he will appear via video-link at Notingham Crown Court.

No application for bail was made.

