A Retford women who has been charged with two burglaries will go to the crown court.

Katie Pegg, 36, of Chestnut Avenue, Retford, admitted one burglary and denied another, when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

It is alleged she stole a quantity of cash and other items from flats on Chestnut Avenue.

She was remanded into custody to appear for a sentencing, and a trial, at Nottingham Crown Court, on July 4.

Find out what crimes have been happening where you live.