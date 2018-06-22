Serial rapist facing life behind bars

A serial rapist has been warned he could face life in prison after being found guilty of 24 sex attacks and a common assault.

Stuart Hooper, 44, subjected two adults and two children to the "horrific and utterly depraved" attacks.

They included 14 rapes, including four on a child under 13, five indecent assaults, three sexual assaults including one on a child under 13, one assault by penetration and one offence of inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity. He was also found guilty of one common assault.

The jury was told the offences were committed at various times over the last 20 years.

Hooper, formerly of Chilwell, denied the offences but was found guilty at Nottingham Crown Court yesterday (Thursday 21 June) after a nine-day trial.

He was remanded in custody for sentencing on August 10.

Detective Constable Hannah Frame, Public Protection, Nottinghamshire Police, who led the investigation, said: "Hooper is a seriously dangerous and violent sexual offender who subjected his victims to horrific and utterly depraved attacks.

"The survivors of these attacks have been through unimaginable torment and the lengthy court process has been an ordeal for them.

"But they have shown immense courage and determination to come forward and stick with the process to ensure Hooper gets the justice he deserves and to prevent him causing harm to any other adult or child.

"Judge Gregory Dickinson QC warned Hooper he will consider giving him a life sentence.

"This was incredibly reassuring for the survivors who now want to move on with their lives.

"I hope this conviction gives people confidence that Nottinghamshire Police is there to support victims of crime and bring the perpetrators to justice. We will investigate all reports of sexual abuse, even if they happened a long time ago, and will give survivors all the help we can."