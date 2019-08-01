Sheep attacked by dogs on footpath in Nottinghamshire village near Kimberley

Dogs attacked two sheep leaving them badly injured on a footpath in Cossall.

Nottinghamshire Police received a report of sheep being attacked by dogs in at around 10:30pm on Tuesday, July 39, in Robinettes Lane. Cossall.

It is believed that several dogs attacked two sheep, leaving them badly injured.

Police officers would like to remind dog owners that the Dogs Protection of Livestock Act 1953 states if a dog is chasing or hunting livestock, owners can shoot it.

Police are appealing any information that could identify the owner of the dogs.

Call 101 and quote incident number 335 of July 31, if you can aid officers in their investigation.