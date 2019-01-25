Shocking moment County Lines drug dealer in stolen car on cloned plates from Notts drives into cyclist during police chase

This is the shocking moment a callous 'County Lines' drug dealer drives into an innocent cyclist while being chased by police.

The suspected drug dealer was speeding in a stolen car that police knew had been involved in a spate of recent dealings.

The footage has been released by police.

Police began chasing it after seeing "suspicious activity".

The speeding drug dealer drove on the wrong side of the road and hit a female cyclist while mounting the curb to avoid being caught.

Police confirmed that the car was stolen and was on cloned license plates from Nottinghamshire.

The police said: "This is the terrifying moment that a cowardly County Lines drug dealer made off from police and struck an innocent lady waiting at traffic lights, launching her off her pedal cycle earlier today."

The chase happened in Cambridge city centre on Wednesday."

Police added: "He failed to stop and escaped by driving across a pedestrian area, along the wrong side of the road.

"The car has since been confirmed to be stolen from the London area, and was on cloned number plates from Nottinghamshire.

"The vehicle is believed to be responsible for a spate of drug deals taking place around the City Centre and Romsey area of Cambridge over the last few months."

The knocked-down woman was treated with first aid by police and came away with minor injuries.

County Lines is a very serious issue where criminal gangs set up a drug dealing operation in a place outside their usual operating area.

Gangs will move their drug dealing from big cities like London or Manchester to smaller towns in order to make more money.

It often causes an influx of other serious crimes.