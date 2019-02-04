‘Strong words’ after police seize pellet guns from teens at Giltbrook Retail Park

‘Strong words’ were had after police seized pellet guns from a group of teenagers at Giltbrook Retail Park.

Officers were called after four boys were seen ‘acting suspiciously’ at the retail park at around 6.30pm yesterday evening (Sunday, February 3).

Officers attended and after a search found two of the boys in possession of pellet guns.

A spokesman for Nottinghamshire Police said: “The boys, aged between 16 and 17 years, were detained, questioned and escorted back to their parents where strong words of advice were given.”

The pellet guns were seized.

Officers have resumed patrolling the area and will be on hand to offer information and reassurance to the community.

